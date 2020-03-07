Join Us In 'To Dare Is To Do' Forum

Join Us In The ‘To Dare Is To Do’…

Vital Spurs Debate Section

Match Thread – Spurs Looking For A Royal Performance…

Tottenham: Didn’t See This Coming!

Match Thread – Spurs Ready For A Turf Up…

Match Thread – Let’s Hope Spurs Don’t Have Another…

Match Thread – Proper Football Returns So It’s Time…

Regarding Bamidele Jermaine Alli

Spurs News

1 Key Pass, 4th Most Touches & 3 Tackles…

Tottenham struggling to terminate Danny Rose’s contract

On My Head, Son – Kane, You Do It…

1 Shot, 5 Key Passes But Only 25 Touches…

Own a Piece of Football Aid History!

Spurs Bounce Back With No LASK Minute Surprises –…

Spurs Blogsville

Predicted XI For Everton As Spurs Look To A…

Have Your Say – To Bore Or Not To…

Have Your Say – “Unrealistic Expectations” – Can Spurs…

Have Your Say – “You Can Only Beat What’s…

Have Your Say – “Usually One Of His Biggest…

Despite no football there’s lots for Spurs fans to…

Spurs Word On The Tweet

‘Younger, faster, more goals’ – Lots of Spurs fans…

‘I would cry’, ‘Cant wait’ – Lots of Spurs…

‘No brainer’, ‘Not happening’ – Many Spurs fans undecided…

‘Shows where his head is’ – Some Spurs fans…

‘Please’, ‘Impossible’ – Lots of Spurs fans react as…

‘Too lazy’ – Many Spurs fans react as pundit…