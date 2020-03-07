Vital Spurs Home
Forum
Spurs Results & Fixtures
Spurs News
Site Map
Privacy Policy
Fan Gifts
Vital Spurs Debate Section
Match Thread – Spurs Looking For A Royal Performance To Return A Maximum Points Haul
Tottenham: Didn’t See This Coming!
Match Thread – Spurs Ready For A Turf Up With Burnley
Match Thread – Let’s Hope Spurs Don’t Have Another LASK Gasp In This Match
Join Us In 'To Dare Is To Do' Forum
Spurs News
Vital Spurs Debate Section
Join Us In 'To Dare Is To Do' Forum
Spurs News
Join Us In 'To Dare Is To Do' Forum
Join Us In The ‘To Dare Is To Do’…
Vital Spurs Debate Section
Match Thread – Spurs Looking For A Royal Performance…
Tottenham: Didn’t See This Coming!
Match Thread – Spurs Ready For A Turf Up…
Match Thread – Let’s Hope Spurs Don’t Have Another…
Match Thread – Proper Football Returns So It’s Time…
Regarding Bamidele Jermaine Alli
Spurs News
1 Key Pass, 4th Most Touches & 3 Tackles…
Tottenham struggling to terminate Danny Rose’s contract
On My Head, Son – Kane, You Do It…
1 Shot, 5 Key Passes But Only 25 Touches…
Own a Piece of Football Aid History!
Spurs Bounce Back With No LASK Minute Surprises –…
Spurs Blogsville
Predicted XI For Everton As Spurs Look To A…
Have Your Say – To Bore Or Not To…
Have Your Say – “Unrealistic Expectations” – Can Spurs…
Have Your Say – “You Can Only Beat What’s…
Have Your Say – “Usually One Of His Biggest…
Despite no football there’s lots for Spurs fans to…
Spurs Word On The Tweet
‘Younger, faster, more goals’ – Lots of Spurs fans…
‘I would cry’, ‘Cant wait’ – Lots of Spurs…
‘No brainer’, ‘Not happening’ – Many Spurs fans undecided…
‘Shows where his head is’ – Some Spurs fans…
‘Please’, ‘Impossible’ – Lots of Spurs fans react as…
‘Too lazy’ – Many Spurs fans react as pundit…